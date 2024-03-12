RWMC Distributes Pamphlets About Cleanliness In Pindora Area
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the commercial area of Pindora, Union Council-18 here on Tuesday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people about the importance of cleanliness and to avoid dengue and smog.
The teams also asked the traders to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.
He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.
He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister,Punjab Maryam Nawaz a grand cleaning operation ”Suthra Punjab “was underway to make the district neat and clean.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announces to forego salary2 minutes ago
-
Tank police beefs up security for Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Newly deputed ACS assumes office2 minutes ago
-
Special Ramazan food safety strategy unveiled in ICT2 minutes ago
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued12 minutes ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT12 minutes ago
-
IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan12 minutes ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children12 minutes ago