RWMC Distributes Pamphlets About Cleanliness In Pindora Area

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the commercial area of Pindora, Union Council-18 here on Tuesday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people about the importance of cleanliness and to avoid dengue and smog.

The teams also asked the traders to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister,Punjab Maryam Nawaz a grand cleaning operation ”Suthra Punjab “was underway to make the district neat and clean.

