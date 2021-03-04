Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on marriage with Senator Vawda

(@fidahassanain)

Popular TV actress has shared her picture with Faisal Vawda to congratulate him over becoming Senator.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Renowned tv actress Saadia Afzaal’s picture with newly elected Senator Faisal Vawda has generated debate once again about their marriage.

The TV anchor took Twitter and shared her picture in which she was seen with was standing by Faisal Vawda has wished him congratulation over becoming Senator.

However, the picture of Saadia Afzaal with Faisal Vawda has generated new debate of her marriage with the Senator, because there was no formal announcement on social media in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Gill made this impression more strong for the social media users, congratulating both Saadia Afzaal and Faisal Vawda.

Later, many people came to her post and congratulated her for marrying Faisal Vawda.

Journalist Syed Aoon Sherazi claimed that he had broke this story two years ago that both Faisal Vawda and Saadia Afzaal had got married.