UrduPoint.com

SACM For Expediting Work On TMK Urban Water Supply Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

SACM for expediting work on TMK Urban Water Supply Scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday directed officials concerned to expedite work on Urban Water Supply Scheme for Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK) so that the people could get clean drinking water at their door steps.

Chairing a meeting in his office here, he expressed confidence that after completion of the scheme, drainage issues of TMK would be resolved.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Tando Muhammad Khan

Recent Stories

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

2 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

18 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

18 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

55 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

1 hour ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.