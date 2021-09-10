SACM for expediting work on TMK Urban Water Supply Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Friday directed officials concerned to expedite work on Urban Water Supply Scheme for Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK) so that the people could get clean drinking water at their door steps.

Chairing a meeting in his office here, he expressed confidence that after completion of the scheme, drainage issues of TMK would be resolved.