Safe City Sialkot crackdown on unsafe school transport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Safe City Sialkot has launched a crackdown on unsafe vehicles transporting school children.

According to a spokesperson for the safe city, strict legal action was being taken against

the vehicles carrying children on temporary or extended seats.

He warned that not only drivers but also the school administrations concerned would be held

accountable for negligence.

The Safe City team was monitoring school transport through modern cameras to ensure

children’s safety, he added.

Parents have also been urged to arrange secure and registered rides for their children

to prevent any untoward incident.