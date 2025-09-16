Safe City Sialkot Crackdown On Unsafe School Transport
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Safe City Sialkot has launched a crackdown on unsafe vehicles transporting school children.
According to a spokesperson for the safe city, strict legal action was being taken against
the vehicles carrying children on temporary or extended seats.
He warned that not only drivers but also the school administrations concerned would be held
accountable for negligence.
The Safe City team was monitoring school transport through modern cameras to ensure
children’s safety, he added.
Parents have also been urged to arrange secure and registered rides for their children
to prevent any untoward incident.
