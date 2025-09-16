SP Investigation Holds Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) SP Investigation Javed Akhtar Jatoi held an open court at DPO office, here on Tuesday.
He listened to the public grievances and issued on the spot orders for their early redressal,
says a press release.
The SP Investigation issued immediate direction to the police officers concerned via
telephone to resolve the problems faced by citizens attending the open court.
He directed the police officers to utilize all resources for provision of justice to the public
at their doorsteps.
He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and
early resolution of public grievances.
The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence
would be tolerated in this regard, he added.
A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the
open court.
Recent Stories
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP Investigation holds open court7 minutes ago
-
Safe City Sialkot crackdown on unsafe school transport7 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Minister & Secretary Visits Sukkur Barrage7 minutes ago
-
LDA takes action on illegal housing schemes7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Water Flow Update17 minutes ago
-
Businessman deprived of Rs1.7 mln in brazen daylight robbery17 minutes ago
-
UN delegation calls on provincial minister to discuss projects, climate change issues17 minutes ago
-
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun18 minutes ago
-
Chauntra: A village haunted by crime, living in its shadow37 minutes ago
-
Old man killed over old enmity46 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements reviewed for ongoing anti-polio drive47 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil smuggling bid, recover arms, narcotics47 minutes ago