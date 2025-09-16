Open Menu

SP Investigation Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) SP Investigation Javed Akhtar Jatoi held an open court at DPO office, here on Tuesday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued on the spot orders for their early redressal,

says a press release.

The SP Investigation issued immediate direction to the police officers concerned via

telephone to resolve the problems faced by citizens attending the open court.

He directed the police officers to utilize all resources for provision of justice to the public

at their doorsteps.

He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and

early resolution of public grievances.

The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence

would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the

open court.

