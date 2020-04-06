UrduPoint.com
Safety Measures To Be Ensured During Coronavirus : Najma Hameed

Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Safety measures to be ensured during coronavirus : Najma Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Senator Najma Hameed on Monday said that women should play their role in ensuring safety of their families amid coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, she said that women should keep their children inside the houses and implement the precautionary measures such as washing of hands for 20 seconds and social distancing being directed by the health experts.

She said they should also look around in their nighbourhood, if any poor or deserving family was residing they should give them ration in this difficult time, as lockdown has been imposed in the country to contain COVID|-19.

More Stories From Pakistan

