UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saifullah Brothers Condole Demise Of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

Saifullah brothers condole demise of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

Former ministers Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan here on Monday condoled with Awami National Party (ANP) President, AsfandyarWali Khan and Member National Assembly, Haider Khan Hoti over the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Former ministers Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan here on Monday condoled with Awami National Party (ANP) President, AsfandyarWali Khan and Member National Assembly, Haider Khan Hoti over the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan. They termed her demise as a great loss to the country's politics and ANP. Expressing their grief and sorrow over Nasim Wali's death, Saifullah brothers said the political vacuum created after her death would be hardly fulfilled.

"Begum Nasim Wali had demonstrated great political acumen in the country's politics and kept alive the philosophy of Bacha Khan.

"�SalimSaifullah Khan said Begum Nasim Wali came for the rescue of ANP in a very difficult time when Abdul Wali Khan was arrested in 1974. He said late Nasim Wali's political services would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan.� They prayed for her eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience. They also condoled the sad demise of the younger brother of IGP KP and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.�

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Anwar Saifullah Khan Gold Family Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Spe ..

8 minutes ago

Portugal greets first UK tourists as travel curbs ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook May Be Fined Another $200,000 Over Failur ..

4 minutes ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

19 minutes ago

Five profiteers held in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.