Saifullah brothers condole demise of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Former ministers Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan here on Monday condoled with Awami National Party (ANP) President, AsfandyarWali Khan and Member National Assembly, Haider Khan Hoti over the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan. They termed her demise as a great loss to the country's politics and ANP. Expressing their grief and sorrow over Nasim Wali's death, Saifullah brothers said the political vacuum created after her death would be hardly fulfilled.

"Begum Nasim Wali had demonstrated great political acumen in the country's politics and kept alive the philosophy of Bacha Khan.

"�SalimSaifullah Khan said Begum Nasim Wali came for the rescue of ANP in a very difficult time when Abdul Wali Khan was arrested in 1974. He said late Nasim Wali's political services would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan.� They prayed for her eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience. They also condoled the sad demise of the younger brother of IGP KP and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.�