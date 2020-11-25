UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saifullah Brothers Grieves Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:43 PM

Saifullah brothers grieves over demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah and former Federal minister, Anwar Saifullah Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah and former Federal minister, Anwar Saifullah Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

Salim Saifullah Khan and his brothers also expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed who was a paternal uncle of senior journalist Asif Nisar Ghiyasi.

In a joint statement issued here, they expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Saifullah Khan Textile Family

Recent Stories

Khokhar appeals shopkeepers to strictly compliance ..

50 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

51 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to purchase 1050 coaches, goods ..

55 seconds ago

CPEC reshaping geo-economic landscape, game-change ..

3 minutes ago

Track Cycling C'ship postponed

3 minutes ago

DC Sukkur reviews anti polio drive arrangements

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.