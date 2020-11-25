Saifullah brothers grieves over demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, Salim Saifullah and former Federal minister, Anwar Saifullah Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

Salim Saifullah Khan and his brothers also expressed grief and sorrow over death of renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed who was a paternal uncle of senior journalist Asif Nisar Ghiyasi.

In a joint statement issued here, they expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.