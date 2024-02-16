Open Menu

Salman Raja Using Pressure Tactics: Aoun Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Salman Raja using pressure tactics: Aoun Chaudhry

Stehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aoun Chaudhry on Friday alleged that his rival independent candidate Salman Akram Raja was using pressure tactics to get himself notified as the winner in the NA-128 Lahore election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aoun Chaudhry on Friday alleged that his rival independent candidate Salman Akram Raja was using pressure tactics to get himself notified as the winner in the NA-128 Lahore election.

Salman Raja even attacked the office of returning officer for the purpose, he claimed while addressing a press conference.

Aoun Chaudhry said he had won the NA-128 election and the Election Commission had rightly issued the notification of his success. He would soon present the facts before the media, he added.

He cited a report of Senior Superintendent of Police Lahore that the workers of Salman Akram Raja had manhandled the employees of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

Even a first information report was also lodged against him for kidnapping the MCL employees.

He cited another report that around 50 to 60 lawyers stormed the RO's office on on the night between February 8 and 9, to get issued the desired result.

Aoun Chaudhry claimed that none of his family members visited the RO's office on that night, while Salman Akram Raja along with his family members and 70 lawyers was there to pressurize the pooling staff which led to commotion and disturbing environment.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Police Kidnapping Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers February Family Media NA-128

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

2 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

3 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

2 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

2 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

3 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

3 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

8 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

8 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan