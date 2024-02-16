Salman Raja using pressure tactics: Aoun Chaudhry

Stehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Aoun Chaudhry on Friday alleged that his rival independent candidate Salman Akram Raja was using pressure tactics to get himself notified as the winner in the NA-128 Lahore election

Salman Raja even attacked the office of returning officer for the purpose, he claimed while addressing a press conference.

Aoun Chaudhry said he had won the NA-128 election and the Election Commission had rightly issued the notification of his success. He would soon present the facts before the media, he added.

He cited a report of Senior Superintendent of Police Lahore that the workers of Salman Akram Raja had manhandled the employees of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

Even a first information report was also lodged against him for kidnapping the MCL employees.

He cited another report that around 50 to 60 lawyers stormed the RO's office on on the night between February 8 and 9, to get issued the desired result.

Aoun Chaudhry claimed that none of his family members visited the RO's office on that night, while Salman Akram Raja along with his family members and 70 lawyers was there to pressurize the pooling staff which led to commotion and disturbing environment.