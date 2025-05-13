Open Menu

BZU To Offer Admissions On Medical Colleges Pattern

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University has formally adopted a new admission model for 2025, aligning it with the system used by medical institutions, aimed at streamlining and expediting the admission process.

In this connection, a meeting of the admission committee was convened under the chairmanship of Dr. Javed Ahmed to discuss and finalize the admission policy for the academic year 2025 here on Tuesday.

He briefed members on the proposed policy and emphasized that maximizing student intake remains the university’s top priority.

Director IT, Dr Muzaffar Hameed presented a proposal to implement admissions on a priority basis, similar to the process followed by medical colleges. The proposal was approved with minor modifications.

The policy was unanimously approved by all committee members, including faculty deans and other stakeholders. Khalid bin Talib, Deputy Registrar of the Registration Branch, served as the secretary for the session.

This move reflects BZU’s commitment to modernizing its admission framework and ensuring increased accessibility for prospective students.

