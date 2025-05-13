BZU To Offer Admissions On Medical Colleges Pattern
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University has formally adopted a new admission model for 2025, aligning it with the system used by medical institutions, aimed at streamlining and expediting the admission process.
In this connection, a meeting of the admission committee was convened under the chairmanship of Dr. Javed Ahmed to discuss and finalize the admission policy for the academic year 2025 here on Tuesday.
He briefed members on the proposed policy and emphasized that maximizing student intake remains the university’s top priority.
Director IT, Dr Muzaffar Hameed presented a proposal to implement admissions on a priority basis, similar to the process followed by medical colleges. The proposal was approved with minor modifications.
The policy was unanimously approved by all committee members, including faculty deans and other stakeholders. Khalid bin Talib, Deputy Registrar of the Registration Branch, served as the secretary for the session.
This move reflects BZU’s commitment to modernizing its admission framework and ensuring increased accessibility for prospective students.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bedal Literary Conference Held to Commemorate 157th Urs3 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death by train3 minutes ago
-
PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony3 minutes ago
-
BZU to offer admissions on medical colleges pattern3 minutes ago
-
One dies, another injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Woman tortured to death3 minutes ago
-
Former Governor pays glowing tributes to Pak Army over successful Operation Banyan Marsus12 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur12 minutes ago
-
Entire nation proud of armed forces: Sirajul Haq12 minutes ago
-
NAEAC delegation visits SSUET for accreditation of Food Science & Technology Program12 minutes ago
-
DPO visits traffic police office12 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall testifies Pakistan’s military superiority in conventional warfare12 minutes ago