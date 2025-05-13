One dies, another injured in road accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A boy was killed and another suffered critical wounds as their motorcycle hit a mini-truck on the Uch-Taranda Road.

Rescue 1122 said that two boys riding a motorcycle were coming on the wrong side of the road and hit a mini-truck.

As a result, the two suffered critical wounds. One of them succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The body and the injured were shifted to Rural Health Center Uch. The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Chand. The injured was identified as 20-year-old Waseem. Both were residents of Uch.