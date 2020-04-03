UrduPoint.com
Sanitizers' 23 Brands Not Conform To WHO Standards: Fawad Ch

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sanitizers' 23 brands not conform to WHO standards: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said 23 brands of Sanitizers were not in conformity with World Health Organization (WHO) standards as per Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) sample testing.

In a tweet, the federal minister said " we have advised health departments to remove these brands from stores".

According to the non-conformance report issued by PSQCA, the brands including Super, PG Impex, Advance GermX, FineX, G Natural, Befikri, Care Family Germ Protection, Vincent, 24 Karat, NMP, Clean and Shine, Handsanitizer, Livi, Care, Miracle, Danby's, Saffron, Care, Vince, Red Wind, Chroma, Johnsons and Capex were not in conformity with WHO standards.

The sanitizers samples were collected from pharmacies and stores of different cities by the authority to check the quality.

