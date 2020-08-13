UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanjrani Sends Issue Of Lahore Incident To HR Committee For Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sanjrani sends issue of Lahore incident to HR committee for investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday referred the issue of Lahore incident that took place during the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in National Accountability Bureau, to the Senate's Committee for Human Rights for investigation.

The issue had been referred on the request of Senator Pervaiz Rashid.

Leader of the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem said that mob had attacked National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said a drama had been staged to divert the attention from the cases in which PML-N leader was summoned by the NAB.

He alleged that workers had brought stones to attack police and the building of the NAB and the incident should be investigated so that no such incident could take place in future.

The leader of the house said that public properties had been damaged by the PML-N workers.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that it was unfortunate that PML-N workers had been attacked by the police.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Attack Senate Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

6 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

36 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

45 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

51 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.