Sanjrani sends issue of Lahore incident to HR committee for investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday referred the issue of Lahore incident that took place during the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in National Accountability Bureau, to the Senate's Committee for Human Rights for investigation.

The issue had been referred on the request of Senator Pervaiz Rashid.

Leader of the House, Dr Shahzad Waseem said that mob had attacked National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said a drama had been staged to divert the attention from the cases in which PML-N leader was summoned by the NAB.

He alleged that workers had brought stones to attack police and the building of the NAB and the incident should be investigated so that no such incident could take place in future.

The leader of the house said that public properties had been damaged by the PML-N workers.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid said that it was unfortunate that PML-N workers had been attacked by the police.