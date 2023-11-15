SAPM Malik explores avenues for Pakistani professionals in Saudi projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Wednesday explored avenues to enhance the involvement of Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the central office of Maharah Human Resource, the largest human resource company in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Wednesday explored avenues to enhance the involvement of Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the central office of Maharah Human Resource, the largest human resource company in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting with CEO Abdulaziz Alkathiry, they examined the availability of proficient Pakistani manpower and talked about the potential to engage more Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia.

Accompanying him were the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, Director General BEOE, Joint Secretary Emigration, and Community Welfare Attachés.

During the visit, SAPM held discussions with Maharah Human Resource management, focusing on the availability of skilled Pakistani workforce and exploring opportunities to employ additional Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized the enduring historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Pakistani government's commitment to supplying skilled labor to Saudi Arabia. The leadership of Maharah Human Resource acknowledged and commended the Pakistani government's initiatives, pledging to actively contemplate hiring more Pakistani workers for forthcoming projects.

Guided by SAPM, the delegation explored the training academy of Maharah Human Resource. This visit to Maharah Human Resource's headquarters is part of a series of endeavors by the Pakistani government to boost employment avenues for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia. The government is steadfast in its commitment to fortifying the economic ties between the two countries and cultivating opportunities that are mutually beneficial for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.