Open Menu

SAPM Malik Explores Avenues For Pakistani Professionals In Saudi Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 10:11 PM

SAPM Malik explores avenues for Pakistani professionals in Saudi projects

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Wednesday explored avenues to enhance the involvement of Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the central office of Maharah Human Resource, the largest human resource company in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, Wednesday explored avenues to enhance the involvement of Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the central office of Maharah Human Resource, the largest human resource company in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting with CEO Abdulaziz Alkathiry, they examined the availability of proficient Pakistani manpower and talked about the potential to engage more Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia.

Accompanying him were the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, Director General BEOE, Joint Secretary Emigration, and Community Welfare Attachés.

During the visit, SAPM held discussions with Maharah Human Resource management, focusing on the availability of skilled Pakistani workforce and exploring opportunities to employ additional Pakistani professionals in upcoming projects in Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized the enduring historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Pakistani government's commitment to supplying skilled labor to Saudi Arabia. The leadership of Maharah Human Resource acknowledged and commended the Pakistani government's initiatives, pledging to actively contemplate hiring more Pakistani workers for forthcoming projects.

Guided by SAPM, the delegation explored the training academy of Maharah Human Resource. This visit to Maharah Human Resource's headquarters is part of a series of endeavors by the Pakistani government to boost employment avenues for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia. The government is steadfast in its commitment to fortifying the economic ties between the two countries and cultivating opportunities that are mutually beneficial for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Company Visit Saudi Arabia Government Employment

Recent Stories

EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new ..

EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new sanctions

7 minutes ago
 EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert p ..

EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert packaging

2 minutes ago
 Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle E ..

Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle East

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission ..

Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission for academic session 2022-2023 ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal urges for preventive measures to avoid CO ..

Dr Jamal urges for preventive measures to avoid COPD

3 minutes ago
 Spain PM defends contested Catalan amnesty before ..

Spain PM defends contested Catalan amnesty before vote of confidence

3 minutes ago
NDMA, PDMA unite for unprecedented Flood Simulatio ..

NDMA, PDMA unite for unprecedented Flood Simulation in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 German court blows 60-bn-euro hole in budget with ..

German court blows 60-bn-euro hole in budget with debt ruling

5 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez replaces Mickey Arthur as Director ..

Mohammad Hafeez replaces Mickey Arthur as Director Men's cricket team

5 minutes ago
 Elections crucial for democratic continuity and st ..

Elections crucial for democratic continuity and stability: Speaker of the Nation ..

8 minutes ago
 US stocks extend gains on hopes of a soft landing

US stocks extend gains on hopes of a soft landing

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan