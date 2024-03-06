Saraiki culture testament to diversity defining Pakistan : Bilawal

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Saraiki on Saraiki Culture Day and to the entire nation at large

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Saraiki on Saraiki Culture Day and to the entire nation at large.

The PPP chairman, in his message, said that Waseb is the cradle of a rich heritage, vibrant language, and resilient people. "Saraiki people, with their warmth, hospitality, and deep-rooted cultural values, exemplify the essence of unity in diversity," he added.

Mr Bilawal emphasized that Saraiki Culture is a testament to the diversity that defines Pakistan.

He added that the strength of any society lies in its ability to embrace and celebrate its diversity.

He reiterated the PPP's commitment to fostering an inclusive and pluralistic society, where every culture is recognized, respected, and celebrated.

He urged' " Let us reaffirm our commitment to promoting cultural harmony and understanding among all communities across the country, says a new release issued here.