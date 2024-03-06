Saraiki Culture Testament To Diversity Defining Pakistan : Bilawal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Saraiki on Saraiki Culture Day and to the entire nation at large
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Saraiki on Saraiki Culture Day and to the entire nation at large.
The PPP chairman, in his message, said that Waseb is the cradle of a rich heritage, vibrant language, and resilient people. "Saraiki people, with their warmth, hospitality, and deep-rooted cultural values, exemplify the essence of unity in diversity," he added.
Mr Bilawal emphasized that Saraiki Culture is a testament to the diversity that defines Pakistan.
He added that the strength of any society lies in its ability to embrace and celebrate its diversity.
He reiterated the PPP's commitment to fostering an inclusive and pluralistic society, where every culture is recognized, respected, and celebrated.
He urged' " Let us reaffirm our commitment to promoting cultural harmony and understanding among all communities across the country, says a new release issued here.
Recent Stories
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 76 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse11 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on environmental protection held11 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 1611 minutes ago
-
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura11 minutes ago
-
Four killed over old enmity11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ27 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees27 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly34 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held34 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM34 minutes ago