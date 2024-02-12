Sardar Ali Shah pays homage to Asma Jahangir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Senior Advocate, Pir Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani on Monday paid homage to former prominent human rights activist and senior lawyer late Asma Jahangir on her 6th death anniversary.

He said that Asma Jahangir was a name of unwavering support for democracy.

Advocate Pir Sardar Ali Shah Jillani said that she struggled for the promotion of rule of law, supremacy of parliament, human rights and tolerance in the front line.

He said that her principles, people friendliness and respect for the constitution was a beacon for all of us.