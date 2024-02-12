Sardar Ali Shah Pays Homage To Asma Jahangir
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Senior Advocate, Pir Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani on Monday paid homage to former prominent human rights activist and senior lawyer late Asma Jahangir on her 6th death anniversary.
He said that Asma Jahangir was a name of unwavering support for democracy.
Advocate Pir Sardar Ali Shah Jillani said that she struggled for the promotion of rule of law, supremacy of parliament, human rights and tolerance in the front line.
He said that her principles, people friendliness and respect for the constitution was a beacon for all of us.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Radio Day to be observed on Feb 135 minutes ago
-
Man kills mother15 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in firing on passenger van15 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike-lifter gang; recover three stolen motorcycles15 minutes ago
-
Medical camp held15 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari vows to surpass past development records in Sanghar45 minutes ago
-
Over six lakh kids to be given anti polio doses in Khanewal55 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance55 minutes ago
-
First phase of mandatory Hajj ritual training begins1 hour ago
-
Hajj pilgrims would be provided exemplary facilities this year : Aneeq Ahmed1 hour ago
-
Tank Bar Association felicitates newly elected MNA, MPA1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq explore avenues to increase cooperation in agriculture sector1 hour ago