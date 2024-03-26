Open Menu

Sardar Shah Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Girls Degree College Zamzam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Government Girls Degree College Zamzam here.

The Provincial Minister reviewed the ongoing teaching process in the college.

He interacted with the students and discussed matters pertaining to curricular process.

The provincial minister also took suggestions from the students.

He said that the sanitation arrangements in the college need to be improved further.

