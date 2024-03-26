Sardar Shah Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Girls Degree College Zamzam
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Government Girls Degree College Zamzam here.
The Provincial Minister reviewed the ongoing teaching process in the college.
He interacted with the students and discussed matters pertaining to curricular process.
The provincial minister also took suggestions from the students.
He said that the sanitation arrangements in the college need to be improved further.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leghari, WAPDA Chairman discuss early completion of under construction projects3 minutes ago
-
PM for instant implementation of UNSC resolution on Gaza4 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security force for thwarting attack on Turbat Naval Airbase4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror attack8 minutes ago
-
Ticks infestation poses risks to animals, humans: Livestock Dept14 minutes ago
-
Noted Seraiki poet Mushtaq Sabqat passes away14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 35,700 stake money24 minutes ago
-
IGP advises public to discourage beggars during Ramazan24 minutes ago
-
Last day for withdrawal of Senate candidates tomorrow24 minutes ago
-
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections34 minutes ago
-
University of Peshawar remains at bottom of HEC performance report of KP universities44 minutes ago
-
Encroachers manhandled four officials53 minutes ago