Sargodha citrus development programme to help improve kinnow production

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmed Thursday said that the launch of Sargodha citrus development programme would help increase production of Kinnow, and its export would bring more foreign exchange.

He was addressing a review meeting on Sargodha Citrus Sector Development Plan here, which was attended by Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi, Director General Citrus Research Institute Muhammad Nawaz Mekan, Acting President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hassan Yousaf and representatives of farmers and exporters.

He said the programme included up-gradation of citrus research institute, establishment of new lab, launch of website for creating awareness among kinnow growers, up-gradation of nurseries and establishment of citrus research institute in district Bhakkar.

The total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 70 million, he added.

The commissioner stressed preparing a list of kinnow growers across the division, with the help of the Sargodha Chamber, and sending it to his office. He said that kinnow of Sargodha had a special place in the world; therefore, experts of citrus centres should play their role for a better production.

DG Citrus Research Institute Sargodha Nawaz Mekan informed the meeting that his institute was producing 50,000 seedless kinnow annually, and providing a plant to growers only for Rs. 130.

He said that kinnow worth of $250 million was exported from Sargodha annually while the Sargodha Citrus Research Institute was continuing research to increase variety and production of the fruit.