Sargodha University, COMSTECH Ink Agreement To Offer Fellowship To Yemen Researchers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) and COMSTECH Thursday signed an agreement to offer fellowships to researchers from Yemen.
The agreement was signed by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and Coordinator General of COMSTECH Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry. The agreement was aimed at solidifying commitments to foster international cooperation in the field of agriculture.
Under the terms of the agreement, the UoS and COMSTECH would offer 10 fellowships, each with a duration of six months, to Yemeni students currently residing and working in Yemen. The fellowships would focus on areas of agriculture, aiming to empower Yemeni researchers with advanced knowledge and skills in agricultural sciences.
The Sargodha University would provide tuition fee waivers and accommodation facilities to the selected fellows, ensuring a conducive environment for their research endeavours. On the other hand, COMSTECH would cover the costs associated with visas and air tickets, facilitating the fellows' travel to Pakistan and their stay throughout the duration of the fellowship.
Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said, “This partnership between the University of Sargodha and COMSTECH exemplifies our commitment to support research capacity-building and fostering international collaborations. We are honoured to extend our resources and expertise to empower Yemeni researchers and contribute to the advancement of agricultural sciences.”
COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry emphasised the importance of such initiatives in promoting sustainable development and knowledge exchange. “Through these fellowships, we aim to strengthen the research capabilities of Yemeni scholars and facilitate the exchange of ideas and expertise in the field of agriculture. We believe that this collaboration would pave the way for fruitful academic partnerships and contribute to addressing global challenges,” he added.
