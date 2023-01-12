UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Claims Former Army General Bajwa Helped Imran Khan Make Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2023 | 01:02 PM

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

The former Punjab Governor has said that one should not fight when he or she does not have power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) Former Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has claimed that former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa helped Imran Khan to make PTI government.

Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that it is not fair to criticize General Bajwa after his retirement.

He made these remarks during an exclusive interview to a foreign news organizations.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Ali Furqan shared the clip of interview of the former Punjab Governor.

He tweeted, "Former PTI leader and Governor @ChMSarwar says It's not fair to criticize Gen (r) Bajwa on personal grounds after his retirement.

In an exclusive talk with VOA, he said, " You can only confront when you are in power and once you are out of power the fighting should be stopped."

This is perhaps first interview of Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar since he he as removed as Punjab Governor.

He said that he did not want to make any comment about Imran Khan or his party because the time he spent with him was quite good.

He also believed that one should not fight when he does not have power to do so.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Governor Punjab Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government

Recent Stories

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

1 hour ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.