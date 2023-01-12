Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Punjab Governor has said that one should not fight when he or she does not have power.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) Former Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has claimed that former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa helped Imran Khan to make PTI government.

Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that it is not fair to criticize General Bajwa after his retirement.

He made these remarks during an exclusive interview to a foreign news organizations.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Ali Furqan shared the clip of interview of the former Punjab Governor.

He tweeted, "Former PTI leader and Governor @ChMSarwar says It's not fair to criticize Gen (r) Bajwa on personal grounds after his retirement.

In an exclusive talk with VOA, he said, " You can only confront when you are in power and once you are out of power the fighting should be stopped."

This is perhaps first interview of Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar since he he as removed as Punjab Governor.

He said that he did not want to make any comment about Imran Khan or his party because the time he spent with him was quite good.

He also believed that one should not fight when he does not have power to do so.