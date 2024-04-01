Sasta Bazar Set Up In DMJ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi, special relief was provided on sugar by minority business community in the Ramazan Sunday Sasta Bazar set up in Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) for provision of relief to the people in terms of food in Ramazan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi, special relief was provided on sugar by minority business community in the Ramazan Sunday Sasta Bazar set up in Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) for provision of relief to the people in terms of food in Ramazan.
Senior Vice President of Dera Murad Jamali Anjuman Tajran and President of Electronic Union, Senior Leader of Political and Social Socialist Hindu Panchayat, Seth Tara Chand, Vishal Kumar Traders sold sugar at 110 per kg as a relief to the public at Sasta Bazar.
A large number of people took part in purchasing of sugar Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Ajmal Khan Mandukhel and Assistant Commissioner Chhithar Mohammad Ismail Mengal, Senior Leader of Hindu Panchayat Mukhi Manik Lal, President of Wholesale Trade Union Mirjan Mengal, Harpal Das Pahoja were also present on this occasion.
The poor people took advantage of a good purchase in the Sasta Bazaar and this initiative of Seth Tara Chand, Vishal Kumar was well appreciated who sold sugar on low price to people to provide them relief.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack3 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur4 minutes ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation4 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators2 minutes ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan7 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid7 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed7 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission7 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown3 minutes ago
-
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order3 minutes ago