Sasta Bazar set up in DMJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi, special relief was provided on sugar by minority business community in the Ramazan Sunday Sasta Bazar set up in Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) for provision of relief to the people in terms of food in Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) On special directive of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Batool Asadi, special relief was provided on sugar by minority business community in the Ramazan Sunday Sasta Bazar set up in Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) for provision of relief to the people in terms of food in Ramazan.

Senior Vice President of Dera Murad Jamali Anjuman Tajran and President of Electronic Union, Senior Leader of Political and Social Socialist Hindu Panchayat, Seth Tara Chand, Vishal Kumar Traders sold sugar at 110 per kg as a relief to the public at Sasta Bazar.

A large number of people took part in purchasing of sugar Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Ajmal Khan Mandukhel and Assistant Commissioner Chhithar Mohammad Ismail Mengal, Senior Leader of Hindu Panchayat Mukhi Manik Lal, President of Wholesale Trade Union Mirjan Mengal, Harpal Das Pahoja were also present on this occasion.

The poor people took advantage of a good purchase in the Sasta Bazaar and this initiative of Seth Tara Chand, Vishal Kumar was well appreciated who sold sugar on low price to people to provide them relief.