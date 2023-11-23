Open Menu

SAU Announces Registration Schedule In 2nd Evening Semester (Spring) Post-graduation Degree Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SAU announces registration schedule in 2nd evening semester (Spring) post-graduation degree programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Director of Advanced Studies Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has announced the schedule of registration in 2nd evening semester (Spring) of MSc, ME, MSIT, MPhil and PhD post-graduation degree programmes.

According to the announcement here on Thursday, the registration will be started on November 27, 2023, and the candidates can submit the same up to December 18, 2023, with the usual fee.

The candidate can also submit registration forms from December 19 to December 29, 2023, with late fee. The regular classes will be started from January 1, 2024.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Same Tando Jam January November December From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he has no greed for any public o ..

Nawaz Sharif says he has no greed for any public office

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

1 hour ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

15 hours ago
Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

15 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan