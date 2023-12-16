Open Menu

SAU Issues General Merit List Of Selected Candidates On Website

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The management of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Saturday issued the general merit list of candidates who got admission to its affiliated sub-campus and colleges in the Undergraduate Degree Programme at varsity’s official website

According to the Director of Admissions, the province and district quota-wise merit list of the Candidates selected for admission in different undergraduate Degree programmes in Sindh Agriculture University-Main Campus, Sub Campus Umer Kot, Z.A Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri had been posted on website www.sau.edu.pk.

Candidates can submit their objections and claims in documents and certificates in the office of Director Admissions on 12 Dec 2023 and in failure, no objection and claim would be considered.

