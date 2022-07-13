SAU to launch oil palms plantation project in coastal distts

The management of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to launch a project of oil palm plantation in coastal districts of the province in order to meet the shortage of edible oil

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has decided to launch a project of oil palm plantation in coastal districts of the province in order to meet the shortage of edible oil.

The project will be funded by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, the university spokesman informed here on Monday adding that the planting of oil palms will be carried out by adopting modern technology.

The three-year project approved by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for Sindh Agriculture University will be launched under supervision of Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Professor of the Department of Soil Science.

In this regard, Prof. Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi and his team members presented the project documents to the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr.

Fateh Marri who congratulated the team members.

"Despite the fact, Pakistan is an agricultural country, edible oil is being imported to meet 75 percent of the demand, the Vice Chancellor said.

The import bill in this regard is about four billion Dollars every year, he added.

He said"The soil and climate of coastal areas including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin are suitable for better production of oil palm."He expressed hoped that the project would pave the way for large-scale cultivation of oil palm in coastal districts due to modern research and improved commodities.