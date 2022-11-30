SAU Vice Chancellor emphasized dairy production

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri on Wednesday said that due to floods and COVID-19, the agriculture and economic conditions of Sindh were negatively affected, but cattle continued to be a source of livelihood for the people in difficult times

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri on Wednesday said that due to floods and COVID-19, the agriculture and economic conditions of Sindh were negatively affected, but cattle continued to be a source of livelihood for the people in difficult times.

"There is scope of gaining markets of halal foods in the world, hence the need to focus on modern technology and marketing of animal products to improve export, shelf life and quality of halal meat," he said.

He stated this while addressing the thesis presentation ceremony of PhD research by Tariq Ahmed Khokhar, a scholar of Animal Product Technologies, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, under the title "Effect of Low Temperature Preservation and Post-Thawing on Chemical Attributes of Buffen, Chevon and Chicken Meat".

Dr Fateh Marri said, "Meat, milk, leather and halal foods are in huge demand in the world, especially in Muslim countries; but halal foods of the country are not exportable due to various reasons and concerns.

He said that if there are any concerns regarding the quality of Pakistan's halal products in the international market including nutrition, then the experts have to remove such concerns through their research." He said, "Research conducted by scholar Tariq Khokhar will be beneficial in the export of halal meat and it will help in the export and value chain of halal products of the country." After the presentation, scholar Tariq Ahmad Khokhar handed over the thesis book of his research to the Vice Chancellor.

The Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Director of Advanced Studies Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Faculty Coordinator and Supervisor Syed Atta Hussain Shah, Dr Munir Ahmad Jamali, Dr. Asghar Ali Kanboh, Dr Saeed Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.