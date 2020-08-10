Saudi ambassador, COAS discuss regional security situation, bilateral defence ties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

The COAS and Saudi ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries during the meeting, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.