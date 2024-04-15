Open Menu

Saudi FM Arrives On Two-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, leading a high-level delegation, on Monday arrived here on a two-day visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Saudi Foreign Minister was received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials.

The Saudi Foreign Minister is heading a high-level delegation comprising Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Eng Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

“The visit takes place essentially to expedite follow up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Mohammad bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah to enhance bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Office, in an earlier press release, said.

The Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and counterpart ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and apex committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“This visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership,” it was further added.

