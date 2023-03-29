UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Iran Relations To Usher In New Era Of Peace, Prosperity In Region: Dr. Qibla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Saudi-Iran relations to usher in new era of peace, prosperity in region: Dr. Qibla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said that the recent diplomatic development in Saudi Arabia and Iran relations would usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said it was a good omen that both the brotherly countries had resumed their diplomatic relations and agreed to reopen their embassies after a seven-year of estrangement.

Dr. Qibla appreciated the unwavering efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping's in bridging the gap and building an enabling environment for brokering a rapprochement deal between Riyadh and Tehran.

He said that this positive move was warmly welcomed by the entire Muslim Ummah at every nook and cranny of the world including Pakistan as it would help unite and strengthen Muslim countries and, resolve issues of common interests with mutual understanding in near future.

He said that the fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran would also help normalize the circumstances in Yemen and at the later stage in Syria.

"Both the brotherly countries were in dire need of ceasing the hostilities and healing the wounds," he said expressing the hope that the recent diplomatic development in Saudi-Iran relations would have positive impact on Pakistan as well and Pakistani break-up of the society along with ethnic lines would definitely become better.

Dr. Qibla said it would also help Iran to improve its economic situation and decrease the negative impact of sanctions with the passage of time.

Lauding the visionary leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in the regional and global politics, he said His Highness had special doctrine for the future because the world was no longer to be dependent on oil that was why; the Kingdom was opting for new alternative resources for generating the revenue.

He further hoped that the betterment in Saudi-Iran relationship would create a new space particularly, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the world politics.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Syria Iran China Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Muslim Xi Jinping CII

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 hours ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

2 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.