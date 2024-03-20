Save The Life Distributes Ramazan Food Packages Among Needy
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Save the Life Welfare Foundation Baghdada Mardan distributed Ramazan food packages of 48000 rupees among 95 deserving families as part of their Ramazan Package initiative.
Each Ramadan Food Package contains 10kg of flour, 5kg Rice, cooking oil of 2 liters, 2kg of Sugar, and 1kg of Dal Chana, 1kg of Dates, 1kg basin and half kg of black tea which will be sufficient for a family throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
A special ceremony was held in this regard, which was presided over by the Foundation’s Patron-in-Chief Maulana Abdul Haq, while the Foundation's Executive Member Fazal Rabbani, Acting President Mansoor Ali Advocate, Chairman NC Baghdada one Ishfaq Ahmad Lodhi, Vice Chairman Malik Muhammad Ilyas, Maulana Jawad Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Raees Khan, Mufti Asfandiyar Durrani, Haji Ehsanul Haq and volunteers of the foundation were also present.
President of the foundation Maulana Ziaur Rehman Farooqi said that a Google form was created within the jurisdiction for the distribution of food packages. The 25 widows and orphans were included in the first category and 70 families were included in the second category.
He said that the purpose of the distribution of Ramadan food packages is to share the happiness of Ramazan with financially weak families. Ziaur Rahman Farooqi stated that in the future scholarships will be given to orphans for better education so that they can get a better education with integrity and satisfaction.
APP/ijz/1235
