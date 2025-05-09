SBBU organized seminar on NLP promotion and preservation of Sindhi Language

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Department of Sindhi Language and Literature, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, organized a seminar on the topic "The Role of Students in Natural Language Processing (NLP) for the Promotion and Preservation of the Sindhi Language."

Dr. Ameer Ali Shah, department chairman, in his welcome address, said that under the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah, such educational and research-oriented seminars and conferences are held for the development and preservation of the Sindhi language.

Speaking on the topic, the seminar's keynote speakers emphasized that the work done by the students of the Department of Sindhi Language and Literature in the field of Sindhi. They said that Computational Linguistics is unmatched by any other university in Sindh. The speakers included Engineer Amar Fayaz Buriro, Director of the Institute of Language Engineering, Hyderabad; Professor Dr. Salman Bashir; Dr. Phulo Sundar Meghwar; Dr. Aram Sodhar; Dr. Azeem Meerani; and modern short story writer Ubaid Rashidi.

Speakers said that Sindh's civilization has been socially and culturally advanced since ancient times, and it has also led in the field of technology, as evidenced by the discovery of the wheel at Mohenjo-daro.

They stressed the need to preserve cultural heritage and related elements via platforms like YouTube or blogs, and to use modern technology to safeguard associated words and terminologies. Speakers noted that students studying languages need not worry about their careers, as globalization, enhanced connectivity, and reduced communication gaps are making it possible for speakers of different languages across the world to understand each other. The Department of Sindhi Language and Literature at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has already taken initiative in this direction.

Speakers also highlighted existing issues and complexities in the Sindhi script, orthography, and vowel representation, and emphasized the need for collective work in addressing these. Scholars stressed the increasing importance of languages in the modern era and expressed enthusiasm as IT students and faculty to work on the technological aspects of the Sindhi language.

The stage secretary for the program was Abdul Razzaq Lanjwani, while department faculty member Dr. Sikandar Sagar received high praise for his soulful rendition of a Wai (spiritual verse) by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

