Open Menu

BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II Annual Exams -2025 Under Way

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II annual exams -2025 under way

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In Four different Subjects of HSC-I and HSC-II 739, students held for cheating in examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana. At the 133 exam centres, the papers held in the morning were established for HSC-I and HSC Part-II and 95013 Male and Female appeared in both parts.

The 41 vigilance teams formed by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday claimed to have caught 739 students red-handed while using unfair means in annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I and Part-II in urdu, Sindhi, Pakistan Study, Chemistry and Mathematics Papers.

The vigilance teams conducted raids on various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 739 boys and girls students while using unfair means (copying).

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Khalid Hussain Mahar along with BISE officials and Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi visited various examination centres of Larkana and other districts, included Government Girls Degree College Larkana, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto College Larkana and Saint Joseph High school Larkana and other vigilance teams visited others districts and reviewed the examination process.

The Board Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar while talking with APP said “The cases, with all the cheaters being boys, have been referred to the Unfair Means Committee, who will deal with each student individually and according to the enormity of his crime. ”

“Some may see their papers cancelled, while some may be suspended, etc. The punishment for impersonation is suspension for two years though 302 was caught impersonating in different papers, ” he said.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan