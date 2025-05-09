BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II Annual Exams -2025 Under Way
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In Four different Subjects of HSC-I and HSC-II 739, students held for cheating in examination board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana. At the 133 exam centres, the papers held in the morning were established for HSC-I and HSC Part-II and 95013 Male and Female appeared in both parts.
The 41 vigilance teams formed by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday claimed to have caught 739 students red-handed while using unfair means in annual examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I and Part-II in urdu, Sindhi, Pakistan Study, Chemistry and Mathematics Papers.
The vigilance teams conducted raids on various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 739 boys and girls students while using unfair means (copying).
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Khalid Hussain Mahar along with BISE officials and Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi visited various examination centres of Larkana and other districts, included Government Girls Degree College Larkana, Government Boys Degree College Larkana, Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto College Larkana and Saint Joseph High school Larkana and other vigilance teams visited others districts and reviewed the examination process.
The Board Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar while talking with APP said “The cases, with all the cheaters being boys, have been referred to the Unfair Means Committee, who will deal with each student individually and according to the enormity of his crime. ”
“Some may see their papers cancelled, while some may be suspended, etc. The punishment for impersonation is suspension for two years though 302 was caught impersonating in different papers, ” he said.
