Open Menu

SC Adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's Termination Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 09:38 PM

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of former IHC former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against the termination till after the winter vacation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of former IHC former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against the termination till after the winter vacation.

The five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the appeal of former judge against his dismissal by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), also served notices to Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Brig (reted) Irfan Ramay, and Islamabad High Court's (IHC) former chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi and registrar Arbab Arif.

Besides the CJP, the comprised Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Shaukat Aziz’s counsel Hamid Khan and Bar Association’s lawyer Barrister Salahuddin gave arguments.

The petitioner named seven more persons as respondents in his case. However, the top court served notices to four persons and adjourned the hearing till January after the winter vacation.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Shaukat Aziz January Islamabad High Court Top Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerag ..

Rs.2.13775b to be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Jaranwala

8 minutes ago
 Stocks labour to extend Fed-fuelled rally

Stocks labour to extend Fed-fuelled rally

8 minutes ago
 Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

Gaza 'integral part' of Palestinian state: Abbas

54 minutes ago
 PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

55 minutes ago
 Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit a ..

Speakers emphasize on the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering connections

55 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

54 minutes ago
 Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

Macron says Ukraine joining EU still 'far off'

55 minutes ago
 Upcoming general elections should be held on Febru ..

Upcoming general elections should be held on February 8: Nayyer Bokhari

55 minutes ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement

54 minutes ago
 3 cops martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on ..

3 cops martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on Tank Police Lines

55 minutes ago
 Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with re ..

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with renewed vigour: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan