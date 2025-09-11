Open Menu

SC Grants Time To Accused To Hire Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

SC grants time to accused to hire lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted time to an accused to hire a lawyer in an appeal against his imprisonment sentense.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the appeal of life imprisonment accused Abdul Razaq.

During the hearing, the plaintiff, Niaz Ahmed, took the position that we need to hire a lawyer, for which we need time.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the accused has to complete his life imprisonment sentence and be released on January 11, 2026, what is the need for you to hire a lawyer? It is a matter of three to four months.

The plaintiff, Niaz Ahmed, took the position that he has spoken to a lawyer and he is asking for 1.

2 million rupees.

Justice Hashim Kakar asked why he wants to give 1.2 million rupees to the lawyer? To which the plaintiff said that the accused has killed two people.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that he should spend Rs 1.2 million on his children's education, the work that the lawyer has to do for Rs 1.2 million will be done by the government lawyer for free.

Plaintiff Niaz Ahmed said no, give us time to hire a lawyer, to which Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that it is your choice, the lawyer should not say that I am speaking against him.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26.

Recent Stories

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in ..

Pakistani Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan targeted in egg attack in London

16 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

23 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

39 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

42 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

57 minutes ago
Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

2 hours ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

3 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan