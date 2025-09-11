SC grants time to accused to hire lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted time to an accused to hire a lawyer in an appeal against his imprisonment sentense.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the appeal of life imprisonment accused Abdul Razaq.

During the hearing, the plaintiff, Niaz Ahmed, took the position that we need to hire a lawyer, for which we need time.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that the accused has to complete his life imprisonment sentence and be released on January 11, 2026, what is the need for you to hire a lawyer? It is a matter of three to four months.

The plaintiff, Niaz Ahmed, took the position that he has spoken to a lawyer and he is asking for 1.

2 million rupees.

Justice Hashim Kakar asked why he wants to give 1.2 million rupees to the lawyer? To which the plaintiff said that the accused has killed two people.

Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that he should spend Rs 1.2 million on his children's education, the work that the lawyer has to do for Rs 1.2 million will be done by the government lawyer for free.

Plaintiff Niaz Ahmed said no, give us time to hire a lawyer, to which Justice Hashim Kakar remarked that it is your choice, the lawyer should not say that I am speaking against him.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 26.