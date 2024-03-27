Open Menu

SC Issues Written Order Regarding Hearing On Army Courts' Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a written order about hearing on review appeals against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts with regard to the riots of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a written order about hearing on review appeals against termination of civilians’ trial in army courts with regard to the riots of May 9.

It said that the attorney general of Pakistan has been directed to present the details of 103 accused arrested in May 9, incidents’ case.

It said that a suggestion is raised that the decisions to the extent of the people who proved innocent should be announced. The court said that the matter pertaining to the fundamental rights of arrested accused was before it as delay would affect their rights.

The court also instructed the attorney general and respondents to assist it that how a private petitioner and provinces could become party in this case. It said that the respondents have also prayed for live streaming of this case and sought permission for the families of accused to arrive court.

The court said that it has rejected the requests for re-constitution of bench and live streaming of hearing into the matter.

The order said that it would waste the time if the court view these matters and wasting of time would affect the rights of accused.

The further hearing of the case would be conducted on March 28.

