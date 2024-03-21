SC Seeks Details Of All Restaurants In Margalla Hills National Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought details from authorities within one month pertaining to the all restaurants working in Magalla Hills National Park.
The top court also sought complete details and original record pertaining to land lease agreement between Monal Restaurant and Directorate of Remount Veterinary and Farms (RVM) within a week.
A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to the lease of Monal Restaurant.
The court stated that the Attorney General of Pakistan has admitted that the agreement of RVM directorate with Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not legal as it was signed without the authorization by the Federal government.
The court further said that the lawyer of Monal Restaurant stated that there were also more restaurants in the area of Margalla Hills National Park.
The court directed the authorities to tell the number of restaurants in the National Park area and details pertaining to the date of lease, period and rent.
It said that the top court has been told that a delimitation of national park was underway. It directed the CDA to submit the required details after completion of this process.
The court said that the National Park Ordinance should be available to the public for education and research purpose. It said that the respondents if want would submit suggestions for the protection of the national park.
Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till after the Eid.
