SCBAP Condemns Police Raid At Senior Advocate Ramzan Ch's House

August 26, 2022



The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday condemned the raid being conducted by heavy contingents of Punjab Police on the residence of Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC, at Lahore

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday condemned the raid being conducted by heavy contingents of Punjab Police on the residence of Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC, at Lahore.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon President, Waseem Mumtaz Malik Secretary and the 24th Executive Committee of SCBAP strongly condemned the raid, violating the sanctity and privacy of "veil and the four walls".

During the course of said raid, the police force not only trespassed inside his residence without any search warrant but also surrounded his residence, vandalized his abode and threatened the residents /servants of dire consequences.

However, when the police force came to know that Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC along with his family was in Islamabad for performance of professional duties, they left.

Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC served as former Judge of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and had also performed his duties very well in the capacity of former Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council. Such behavior of Punjab Police with former Justice of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad and one of the well reputed legal personality was totally unacceptable and highly condemnable, said the press release issued by SCBAP.

SCBAP hereby extends its full support and solidarity to Muhammad Ramzan Ch ASC and his family and further called to conduct immediate inquiry of the matter within 24 hours to identify those involved in such illegal act so as to take punitive action against them.

