SCBAP Condoles Sad Demise Of Supreme Court Lawyer Imtiaz Kamboh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 10:36 PM

SCBAP condoles sad demise of Supreme Court lawyer Imtiaz Kamboh

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) who breathed his last on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) who breathed his last on Saturday.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Waseem Mumtaz Malik, Secretary and the 24th Executive Committee of SCBAP, while paying homage to the departed soul, stated that he was a noble and splendid person.

There were no words big enough to describe grief over his sad demise.

They said that his sudden death was a bolt from the blue for all his family members and friends.

They prayed that may the Almighty Allah bless the departed soul and enable the grieving family to shoulder the burden of such irreparable loss.

Late Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) was also one of the contesting candidate for the seat of Vice President (Punjab) in upcoming SCBAP Elections Term 2022-23.

