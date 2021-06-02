SCCI announces to set up a mass vaccination center for traders' community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Following the directions of the Federal government, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced it would set up a mass vaccination center for the trading community in premises of the chamber house.

The announcement was made by SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour after a meeting with the chief of National Command and Control Center and Minister for Planning and Development, Special Initiatives Asad Umar at the NCOC office Islamabad on Wednesday, according to a statement issued here.

Sherbaz Bilour said the SCCI in collaboration with district health authorities would establish vaccination center for traders' communities as the federal government made it mandatory to lift restrictions on the condition of vaccination of shopkeepers and vendors.

We are ready to cooperate with the government and local administration at every level, Sherbaz Bilour added. However, he emphasized that lifting coronavirus restrictions and allow businesses to remain open seven days a week is dire need of hour, Earlier, the SCCI chief informed the meeting about reservations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generally, particularly Peshawar traders' community regarding imposition of Covid-19 restrictions He said the lockdown was unaffordable anymore for the country's economy and businesses, which should be lifted immediately.

He went on to say that the business activities will resume throughout the week so it can reduce buyers' rush and chance to spread coronavirus, besides, it would also ease the burden of the trading community.

Asad Umar while speaking on the occasion agreed with proposals of the chambers heads and hinted at lifting of Covid-19 lockdown.

However, the minister gave the task to all chambers heads and said they should ensure vaccination of traders so the restrictions would be lifted, otherwise, without vaccination, the shopkeepers were not allowed to do business.

He said the government was fully informed about difficulties and financial losses of the business community owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the wake of the third wave of Covid-19, the minister said the restrictions were mandatory to control further spread of the deadly virus and to safe more lives.

He said the situation has been improving after coronavirus vaccination as the positivity ratio of cases had declined rapidly in the country. He assured that the government will take every possible step to give relief to Covid-19 hit business community through the upcoming fiscal budget.

Besides, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, head of trade bodies, Director General Health Services, Additional Secretary Commerce and other relevant officials were present during the meeting.