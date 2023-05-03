SCCI apprises Minister about concerns of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over actions and the imposition of heavy fines by the provincial Labour Department and Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI).

SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq conveyed the concerns of the business community in a meeting with the provincial caretaker minister for Labour, Malik Mehr Elahi here at the chamber's house on Wednesday.

Businessmen Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad, Sherbaz Bilour, former SVPs Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Muhmmad Iqbal, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, secretary labour Fakhr e Alam, Vice Commissioner Social Security Department KP Ainullah, Director Labour KP, Irfanullah, executive members Haji Ghulam Hussain, Laal Badshah, Hafaf Ali Khan, Monawar Khurshid, and Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Fazal Wadud, Fazle Wahid, Faiz Rasool, Waris Khan Afridi, Saddar Gul, Muhammad Nadeem Rauf, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Salman Savwal, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Ashfaq Ahmad, traders, industrialist and others were also present on the occasion.

The SCCI chief said it had been made difficult to keep businesses and industries functioning under the prevailing circumstances.

He warned the business community would be forced to take harsh steps if the policies were not reviewed.

Upon this, the provincial minister suggested the formation of a joint committee to immediately resolve the problem faced by the community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured departmental action would be initiated against officials involved in malpractices and illegal acts.

Mehr Elahi informed that the Labour Department was working to introduce a slab system for contribution to end the tendency of imposition of heavy fines/penalties.

Similarly, he said his ministry initiated a special amnesty scheme for ESSI and labour-specific issues.

The secretary said the Labour Department had established a complaint cell through which traders' issues would be resolved within a short span of time because the complaint cell will be directly monitored by the relevant minister and secretary.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour also spoke on the occasion and congratulated Malik Mehr Elahi for becoming part of the provincial interim cabinet.

He hoped that being part of the business community, the minister (Mehr Elahi) would play an important role in the resolution of the business community.

Earlier, the SCCI former presidents, senior members, senior officials of labour department and representatives of stakeholders and others also spoke on the occasion. They highlighted the issues of the business community related to the Labour and ESSI department.