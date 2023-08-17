Open Menu

SCCI Chief Invites Belgium Investors To Invest In KP's Important Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Acting President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Khan Afridi invited Belgium companies to make investments in mines, minerals and other important sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prospects of enhancing mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Belgium are brighter, said Ijaz Afridi while speaking to members during a visit of the Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan, Charles Delogne here at the Chamber's House on Thursday.

The SCCI's acting president Commercial Attach� of the Belgium Embassy in Islamabad, Abid Hussain, Trade Officer Shoukat Niazi, Former presidents of the Chambers Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Malik Niaz Muhammad, members of the executive committee of the SCCI Naeem Qasmi, Kashif Amin, Hafaf Ali Khan, Javed Ahmad Khan, Laal Badshah, Monawar Khurshid, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Qurtul Ain and Ihsanullah, Fazl e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ishtiaq Muhammad and others were present during the meeting.

The President SCCI called for the establishment of business to business contacts, organizing joint exhibitions and taking benefits from each other's experiences to further strengthen the mutual economic cooperation between the two countries.

Charles Delogne while speaking to members of the SCCI said that his country gave much importance to Pakistan to further enhance the diplomatic and bilateral trade relations with Pakistan, because of which cordial diplomatic and trade relations were established between the two countries for the last 75 years.

He said bilateral cooperation has been improved to some extent after granting of GSP+status to Pakistan.

However, the envoy stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Mr Delogne mentioned that his country was working on several social and economic uplift projects, including education, health and infrastructure sectors. He praised the resilience of the Pakistani nation for combating natural disasters, floods under the depressing economic conditions.

He said that his country would continue its cooperation in multiple sectors for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Ambassador assured simplification of the process for issuance of business visa and will remove all hurdles/irritants in this regard.

Earlier, the SCCI's former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour and executive members pointed out various issues that were hampering bilateral trade and economic relations and gave a number of suggestions for their immediate solution.

The participants stressed for fully reaping the benefits of GSP+status and further enhancing bilateral relations with Belgium and other European countries.

