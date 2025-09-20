Open Menu

SCCI Welcomes Defense Agreement With Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SCCI welcomes defense agreement with Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and termed it a step that would enhance mutual economic cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

In a statement issued by SCCI, Fazal Moqeem Khan, President Abdul Jalil Jan, Senior Vice president, Shehryar Khan, vice president and the whole executive committee extended congratulations to government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir on a historic defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They said that it is a historic toward ensuring the collective security and dignity of the Muslim world. They termed the pact a milestone for economic, defense and increasing Pakistan geopolitical and regional importance.

SCCI said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always shared historic and fraternal relations, which will now expand significantly under the new agreement.

SCCI President said “this landmark agreement reaffirms the deep-rooted ties of faith, friendship and fraternity that bind our two brotherly nations. He stressed the need for formation of a conglomerate to further enhance economic cooperation between Muslim countries.

He said that growing strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would foster development, prosperity and expand commercial activity throughout the wider region.

SCCI urged Pakistan’s business community to proactively engage with Saudi counterparts to fully capitalize on these prospects.

“This agreement is not just a defense pact but the dawn of a new chapter in Pakistan–Saudi brotherhood,” said the statement.

