Serene Air CEO Calls On President Zardari In Kashgar; Briefs On Future Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Serene Air Yunchun Yang Saturday called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Kashgar, China and informed him of airline’s future plans for operations in Pakistan.

The president requested that Serene Air should increase the number of aircrafts in its fleet to strengthen the airline’s network and connectivity.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, along with the ambassador of Pakistan to China and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, were also present at the meeting, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Dr Yang, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of California and is founder and president of a listed semiconductor company in China with subsidiaries in Sweden and the USA, assured the president of his commitment to invest further in Serene Air’s operations in Pakistan.

Serene Air is the first Chinese private investment in Pakistan’s aviation sector and the first private Pakistani airline to operate flights to Beijing.

Dr Yang also highlighted the company’s collaborative projects with the Pakistan Air Force on JF-17 avionics.

