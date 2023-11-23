Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributes Among 25 Students

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 09:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Scholarship cheques were given to 25 students of Sindh Agriculture University on Thursday through the AIMS program, by a US-based Pakistan-born family.

The Deans Dr Aijaz Ahmad Khoonharo, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Ali Merchant, and Mrs Merchant distributed Scholarship cheques under the Ali Merchant Students Support (AIMS), program to needy and meritorious students of various faculties of Sindh Agriculture University at Senate Hall.

Addressing the occasion Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo said that Ali Merchant and his family have established a great tradition, despite living in the USA, they care about the deserving children of their country.

Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajpar said that giving a scholarship to a child is a great act, the persons, who are helping students through the scholarship, will be remembered in the hearts of the beneficiary children for life,

AIMS scholarship donor Ali Merchant said the aim of this activity is "we want the children of our country not to miss out on higher education due to financial difficulties; we should all support them,"

Mrs.

Merchant said that those parents are lucky and deserve honor who, despite their financial hardships, provide their daughters with higher education.

Adviser to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, said that the university's endeavor is to support meritorious and needy students through scholarships, and we hope that Ali Merchant and others like him will play their part in helping students with higher education. AIMS also donated two electronic water coolers for students, staff, and especially for female students.

