Open Menu

Schools, Colleges In ICT To Remain Closed Amid Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Schools, colleges in ICT to remain closed amid tensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Following the growing tensions between Pakistan and India, the Islamabad district administration has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the federal capital for one day.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, in response to rising tensions along the Pakistan-India border, the Islamabad district administration has decided to shut down all educational institutions in the Federal Capital.

It stated that both government and private schools and colleges will remain closed for one day due to security concerns. Officials stated that this decision was made to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing situation between the two countries.

The notice added that although regular classes will be suspended, examinations scheduled for Wednesday will still be held as planned.

Authorities have advised students who are appearing for exams to remain in touch with their respective institutions for any updates or instructions.

The administration further said that the decision applies only to educational activities, and the institutions will resume regular operations based on the evolving security situation.

Islamabad police and local law enforcement agencies are also on alert and monitoring the situation closely.

Officials from the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) confirmed that they have been directed to follow the district administration’s orders. A spokesperson for FDE said that the notification has been shared with all affiliated institutions.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

11 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

11 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

11 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

11 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

11 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

11 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

11 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

11 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan