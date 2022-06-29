SE local government held over corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested SE Local Government over charges of embezzlement in 34 development schemes of district Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to ACE sources, Khurram Abbas was posted at Dera Ghazi Khan during the tenure of Sardar Usman Budzar as Chief Minister Punjab and was involved in embezzlement at different development schemes.

During his posting, 134 development schemes have been completed in district Muzaffargarh out of which embezzlement was proved in 34 schemes, however, investigation on other 100 schemes would also be started soon.

The sources said that cases have been registered against the accused and he was locked up at City Police Station Muzaffargarh.