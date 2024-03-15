Sec Agriculture South Inaugurates Early Cotton Sowing
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, inaugurated the early cotton cultivation at Cotton Research Institute on Friday.
Speaking on the opening ceremony, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali said that the process of growing early cotton in Punjab will continue till March 31.
He stated that early cotton would be cultivated on ten lac acres of land in Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions this year.
He advised the farmers to plant only certified seeds of approved triple-gene varieties of cotton for early cultivation.
The seeds should be treated with the recommended poison or Moringa juice before sowing as the growth of the crop improves and is less effected by diseases or pests during the first one and a half months.
Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that good preparation of the land was very important before the cotton cultivation, for which sub-soiler plow should plie to break the hard layer of the soil so that the water could be retained in the soil for a long time.
The roots of the plant could go deep underground to obtain food.
He said that the IPM model will be implemented in the field with full skill and hard work this year and the training programs of the farmers will be fully monitored in this regard.
The agriculture department of South Punjab was mobilizing the farmers under the slogan of growing cotton and earning more profit so that maximum early cultivation of cotton could be made possible in the area.
He said that the field teams of the Agriculture Department were providing full technical guidance to the farmers in the supply of cotton production technology. Market availability of certified seed was ensured so that farmers use only tagged seed of approved varieties from registered companies.
On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also directed the director cotton research to run subsoils in the research area to break the hard layer of the soil and to do a trial of cotton cultivation on a bed of 42 inches.
