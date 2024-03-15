Open Menu

Sec Agriculture South Inaugurates Early Cotton Sowing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Sec Agriculture South inaugurates early cotton sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, inaugurated the early cotton cultivation at Cotton Research Institute on Friday.

Speaking on the opening ceremony, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali said that the process of growing early cotton in Punjab will continue till March 31.

He stated that early cotton would be cultivated on ten lac acres of land in Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions this year.

He advised the farmers to plant only certified seeds of approved triple-gene varieties of cotton for early cultivation.

The seeds should be treated with the recommended poison or Moringa juice before sowing as the growth of the crop improves and is less effected by diseases or pests during the first one and a half months.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that good preparation of the land was very important before the cotton cultivation, for which sub-soiler plow should plie to break the hard layer of the soil so that the water could be retained in the soil for a long time.

The roots of the plant could go deep underground to obtain food.

He said that the IPM model will be implemented in the field with full skill and hard work this year and the training programs of the farmers will be fully monitored in this regard.

The agriculture department of South Punjab was mobilizing the farmers under the slogan of growing cotton and earning more profit so that maximum early cultivation of cotton could be made possible in the area.

He said that the field teams of the Agriculture Department were providing full technical guidance to the farmers in the supply of cotton production technology. Market availability of certified seed was ensured so that farmers use only tagged seed of approved varieties from registered companies.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also directed the director cotton research to run subsoils in the research area to break the hard layer of the soil and to do a trial of cotton cultivation on a bed of 42 inches.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Sahiwal Sargodha Bahawalpur Saqib Ali March Market Cotton From

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

3 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

17 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

17 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

17 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

17 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

17 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan