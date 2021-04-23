Sec Human Rights, Minorities Affairs visits DG Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Punjab, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Friday said that minority community had played effective role to uplift the country.

Secretary Human Rights, Minorities Affairs expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Commissioner office during his visit to DG Khan.

He assured that the issues faced by minority community at DG Khan would be resolved on priority.

He further informed that the incumbent government had announced quota of the jobs and other remunerations for the minority community and added that implementation would be ensured on it.

Meanwhile, the secretary paid visit to teaching hospital and reviewed medical facilities and other issues and issued directions.