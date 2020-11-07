UrduPoint.com
Secretary Information Chairs Meeting On 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week' Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Information and Culture Department Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting here on Saturday in connection with celebrations of 'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week' at Alhamra Art Centre.

He said that the mega event was being organized on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding that the efforts of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) to make preparations for the super event along with Punjab Arts Council were praiseworthy.

Executive Director Saman Rai briefed the chair about the LAC preparations and said that the Council would celebrate "Rahmatul-lil-Alameen week" with full zeal and enthusiasm, keeping in view the precautionary measures taken against COVOD-19. Ms Rai said that the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was celebrated globally every year, and this year for the first time, Alhamra celebrated the holy month with extraordinary arrangements to pay tribute to beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said that the LAC arranged calligraphic exhibition and a workshop, besides releasing Qawwali 'Marhaba Sarkar A Gaye' and an instrumental Qawwali 'Tajdaar-e-Haram' on flute by Moeen Khan with the support of Hamid Hussain on Tabla and Ismail Khan on Dholak.

She said different programs were being finalised e.g. Mehfil-e-Mushaira Natiya, by Punjab Arts Council and Mehfil-e-Naat, exhibition and Mehfil-e-Samaa by LAC in which re-nowned Qawwal of Pakistan Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would perform. Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest of the opening ceremony on Wednesday, in which parliamentarians, bureaucrats, cabinet and judiciary members were being invited, she added.

The meeting was attended by PUCAR Executive Director Rizwan Sharif, Additional Secretary (Culture) Farhat Jabeen, Deputy Secretary (Planning & Culture) Naveed Anjum, Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officers of Information and Culture department.

