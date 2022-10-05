Section 144 imposed in Khyber during Rabi ul Awwal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed section 144 in Khyber on the eve of Rabi-ul-Awal (Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW) to ensure proper security arrangements.

The official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said that section 144 has been imposed for three-day from October 7 during which it is imperative to impose ban on displaying/carrying of weapons, use of tinted glasses vehicles and fire crackers.

Anyone found violating this order shall proceeded against section 188 PPC.