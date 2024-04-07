Security Forces Gunned Down Two Terrorists In N. Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire that took place on the night of April 6th and 7th between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan District.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed whereas weapons and explosives were also recovered from them.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
